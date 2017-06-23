22 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Corruption Erodes Public Trust On Government, Says Tanzania's Vice President

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has admitted that corruption by some public officials has pushed down people's trust on their government.

Ms Hassan said this on Thursday during a ceremony to open the international high level meeting on anti-corruption reforms and experience sharing held in Dar es Salaam.

She stressed that corruption has increased cost of doing business in the Tanzania as well as increased number of crimes and illicit financial flows.

The Vice President said fighting corruption is vital for sustainable development. However, Ms Hassan said she was optimistic that the country would win the war against corruption under President John Magufuli's administration.

