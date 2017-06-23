Tanzania: UN Road Safety Week Launched in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) and the Federation International Automobile (FIA) have launched the fourth United Nations Global Safety Week on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at reducing accidents and save lives, especially among school children.

AAT chief executive officer Yusuf Ghor said that most of the time schools lack road safety lessons for teachers and children.

He said that there was the need to have more road signs at junctions, so as to reduce the number of accidents.

He said that since establishment of global safety week, they have trained over 1,000 teachers from 51 schools on road safety signs.