Tanzania Set to Promote Attractions in Southern Tourist Circuit

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government is conducting a campaign to identify and promote tourist attractions located in the country's Southern Circuit, Natural Resources and Tourism deputy minister Ramo Makani tells Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Makani revealed also that the Tanzanian government has also directed all district executive directors to identify tourists' attractions in their areas of jurisdiction so that these would be promoted.

He was responding to Kilwa North MP Vedasto Ngombale (CUF) who wanted to know when the Tanzanian government would promote diverse tourist attractions found in his constituency.

In his supplementary question, Mr Ngombale said Kilwa has many tourist attractions but little was being done to bring them to global attention.

For his part, Mr Edwin Sannda (Kondoa Urban-CCM) challenged Tourism ministry to start promoting globally the famous Kondoa Irangi Rock Paintings.

Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa, for his part, opinioned that it was high time the Tanzanian government promoted legacies by former leaders like Chief Mkwawa, Chief Mazengo and Chief Marealle.

Responding, Minister Makani said the government was strategizing for possibility for the country to benefit from each and every tourist attraction found in Tanzania.

"We'll identify and promote all local attractions through diverse means of international media channels in order to fully expose the country's tourist attractions potential to the world, and, I am sure this would play vital role at elevating our economy," he said.