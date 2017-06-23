Malawi: Upcoming Singer Lion Brand to Release Single Ukwati

Upcoming music artist, Lion Brand whose real name is Paul Matinga is set to release a new single titled Ukwati.

In an interview Matinga said the single which is expected to be released in July has been produced by Tricky Beats at Propee Studios in Blantyre.

He said that the song was recorded in December but it has taken time to come out because he lacks sponsorship.

According to the artist, the song talks about a man who is asking his fiancée if she will really mean it when she will say "I do" on their wedding day.

"I have featured Nepman in my song because of his position in the music industry and he is an artist that I respect so far. Among other artists, he has maintained his position in the industry for quite a long time. I believe that when this song will come out, I will share some of his fans and this means my music carrier will also go a step forward," he said.

Matinga, who is also a song writer, has seven songs to his name some of which include: Nancy Tayima, Make up, My Number One and Shine on Me.

"My fans should expect more from me since I am here to stay and I will always welcome their remarks concerning my music. I am doing it for them and their views will always be respected," said Matinga.