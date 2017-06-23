Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's President John Magufuli has vowed on Thursday that his administration would not allow schoolgirls, who get impregnated, back to school.

He was addressing Bagamoyo District residents during his three-day-tour of Coast Region.

President Magufuli accused some of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), which have been urging the Tanzanian government to allow teen mothers back to school, of being used by foreign agents.

"There are many things that girls, who are impregnated can do after delivery; they can join VETA (Vocational Education Training Authority centres), they can learn sewing but they can't go back to school," said President Magufuli.

The President argued that ifs such girls were to be allowed back to school, then they would encourage other girls to engage in sex.

"If we were to allow them back to school, one day we will find all girls who are in Standard One have babies," said President Magufuli.

Pressure for the government to allow teen mothers back to school has been mounting as of recently.

Some NGOs that have been advocating for girls' rights to education have been urging the government to formulate a legal framework that would allow teenage mothers to resume studies after giving birth.

Addressing a press conference, HakiElimu executive director John Kalage noted that early pregnancy as result of underage sex was among the factors that made schoolgirls fail to finish their studies.

The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) and the Social Service and Community Development Parliamentary Committee as well as the opposition camp in Parliament also joined the fray to allow teen mothers back to school.