Tanzania: CUF Says Isn't Surprised By Rita Move On Trustees

Dar es Salaam — The Civic United Front (CUF) faction led by secretary-general Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad yesterday said he wasn't surprised by the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita)'s decision to register Prof Ibrahim Lipumba's devoted members into the new board of trustees.

CUF director of Foreign Affairs Ismail Jussa told The Citizen that his faction planned to convene a meeting to discuss Rita's decision before communicating to members of the public what would be the way forward.

"Since yesterday (Tuesday) rumours had it that the decision had been made. However, we are not surprised although we are disappointed at the state's efforts to spoil our party," he said in a telephone interview.

Speaking at a press conference held at Ramada Hotel in the city on March 27 this year, Mr Hamad expressed the ongoing plot by state agencies to register Prof Lipumba allies as members of the board of trustees to enable them to take control of party resources, something, which he said yesterday had come true.

However, Rita acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Emmy Hudson denied strongly the claims.

But yesterday, Prof Lipumba's board of trustees secretary Thomas Malima said announced decisions made by the board of trustees in its first meeting on June 17, this year.

"The board has recruited new lawyers and has ordered them to drop all cases filed by the previous board of trustees, including the one facing party members, the Registrar of Political Parties and the Attorney General (AG)," he said.

"The board has also ordered activation of all party bank accounts. After changing signatories, the board has officially named the party's account in Temeke District, the official account receiving party subventions from the government," he said.

He noted that the board warned people introducing themselves as interim leaders, saying such positions weren't recognised by party's constitution and that people owing the party were given a 14-day ultimatum to repay the money.

"The party chairman in the Kinondoni District, Mr Juma Mkumbi, is one of them. The board has given him 14 days to repay Sh100 million he owes the party or face legal charges, as other debtors," he said.

A letter from Rita signed by Ms Hudson names the new members as Peter Michael Malebo, Hjira Omar Silia, Aziz Issa Daghesgi, Rajab Abdul Magomba, Amina Thomas Mshamu, Asha Said Suleiman, Mussa Haji Kombo, Salha Hilal Mohamed and Suleiman Makame Issa.

For his part, CUF defence and security secretary Khalifa Suleiman Khalifa said members should start a new era by working together and prepare for future elections.

The party's director of communications, Mr Adam Kambaya, hailed President John Magufuli's recent decision on copper and gold concentrates exports. He also commended the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) decision to charge businesspeople implicated in the Tegeta Escrow account saga, saying they were included in the party's 2005 and 2010 election manifestos.

At the Dar es Salaam head office, leaders addressed hundreds of faction supporters after a press conference.

