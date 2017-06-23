Nigeria: Govt Declares Monday June 26, Tuesday June 27 Public Holiday

The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday, June 26 and 27, as Public Holiday to mark Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

Mr. Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general, urged all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria, which guarantees fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister reaffirmed the determination of the administration to protect all lives and property of Nigerians, and added that the will of this administration should not be tested as to its capability to deploy security agencies to deal with any individual or group that may threaten the corporate existence of the nation, as well as the peaceful co-existence of the people.

The minister further assured Nigerians of the government's resolve to be just and fair to all.

He wished Nigerians a peaceful and rewarding celebration.