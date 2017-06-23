Kibiti — Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo, who was expected visit Kibiti today and talk to elders, has postponed his one-day visit.

Kibiti District Commissioner Mr Gullamuhusein Kifu told The Citizen that General Mabeyo could not make it to Kibiti because he had other pressing engagements to attend.

General Mabeyo's visit would have been just a day after two police traffic officers, Sergeant Salum and Constable Masola, were shot by unknown assailants. There have been a series of killings in Kibiti, and authorities say that investigations are still underway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro also visited the area earlier in June, and held talks with the Elders.