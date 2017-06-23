Nigeria: Trial of Man Who Allegedly Defrauded 70 JAMB Candidates Stalled

The trial of a cyber cafe operator, Emeka Anuguo, who allegedly impersonated a JAMB official and defrauded 70 candidates of N210, 000, was stalled on Thursday in Lagos following the absence of two officials of the examination body in court.

Mr. Anuguo is facing a two-count charge of fraud and impersonation at an Igbosere Magistrates' Court on Lagos Island.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the two JAMB officials who reported the case - Sunday Aladegbaye and Badaru Jubril - were absent in court.

The Magistrate, O. G. Oghre, adjourned the case until July 27 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused first appeared before the magistrate on May 5 and was granted N100,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Okete Ejime, had earlier told the court that the accused committed the offences between May 1 and 30 at No. 7, Ojora Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the accused deceived and cheated 70 JAMB candidates by collecting N3,000 each from them to change of their age, courses, institutions and to generate "Remitter Code" for them.

The offences contravened Sections 323 and 376 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

(NAN)