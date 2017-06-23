23 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mr Eazi for Kigali Show On Liberation Day

By Julius Bizimungu

Sensational Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is expected to perform in Kigali July 3, alongside local artistes Bruce Melody, Charly & Nina, and the Neptunez Band.

The event, dubbed "Liberation Day Concert", is being organised by Rock Events in partnership with Events Rentals. It will take place at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) from 6pm.

The show will also feature some of the top DJs in the country, Miller and Marnaud.

Born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, Mr Eazi has seen his star rise over the past year - a deal with Wizkid's Star Boy Records, a performance at the Indigo 02, playing at the Jidenna concert in Lagos, and winning awards, are just some of the recent developments in his career.

Some of his popular songs are Leg Over, Dance for You, Body, Skintight, Hollup, Bankulize, Anointing, Sample You, and Teef Teef, among others.

The concert will also be part of the continuation of his 'Detty World Tour', a year-long worldwide tour that will see the artiste traverse Africa, United States of America and Europe.

Regular tickets will go for Rwf15,000 for 'early birds', Rwf20,000 at the door, and VIP section at Rwf400,000 for a table of eight people.

