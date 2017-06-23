Uganda: Lessons From India's Equivalent of Uganda Heart Institute

opinion

My language-use skills have pleasantly grown in unforeseen ways over the last three or four days.

My diction includes 'harvesting a conduit' or querying the 'length and/or complexity of CABG', pronounced Cabbage. I also monitored someone's confidence in using a 'balloon pump' and another who was doing an 'extubation'.

You have probably guessed that this is medical jargon. Indeed, I am on a Rotary- sponsored trip to India. My club, the Rotary Club of Kampala North, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Meenambakkam of Chennai, India, have sponsored a training trip for six staff of the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI).

In Rotary, this trip is known as a Vocational Training Team (VTT). I am the team leader of the VTT and we have one doctor and five nurses. We are based at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM), located south of Chennai. Of course MMM is known by many Ugandans!

A great number of UHI routines and procedures are modelled on MMM's, many of our medics are alumnus and Ugandan patients have also been here.

We have been warmly welcomed. On arrival, the hospital director, Mr George Cherian, handed us over to the head of cardiology, one Dr Rajan. MMM is just 30 years old but has made vast progress both in infrastructure and medical care.

They host many teams from Africa all the time; trouble is, some trainees return home very knowledgeable but get frustrated when they cannot employ their new skills due to lack of equipment.

Unfortunately, we may fall into that category! The nurses on our team were so ex- cited after detailed training on how to use a balloon pump.

Intra Iotic Balloon Pump is its actual name and its purpose is to support a weak heart. However, it is expensive to employ - consumables including helium gas are costly. At MMM, it is an every-day support equipment; at Uganda Heart Institute, it is used rarely and only as a last-resort intervention.

On one occasion, we observe CABG operations, pronounced cabbage. The CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) is probably well known by football fans who follow the English Premier League, seeing that a few famous managers have undergone a heart by- pass operation.

The entire team is amazed that these operations are conducted in just two and a half hours! Such efficiency. A similar operation was done at UHI last year but it took many hours.

Our own Dr Tom Mwambu conducted it, assisted by a consultant from South Africa. It was widely celebrated in the medical sphere and the prime minister was informed. At MMM, it is the norm - they have five operating theatres that average

three operations a day. No wonder Indian doctors are skilled at an early age.

By the way, my team strongly asserts that UHI is extremely well equipped in terms of machines and brainpower. Patients 'pour' in from South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Congo plus United Nations staff in the East African area.

Even the high-end hospitals such as Nakasero also send patients to UHI. Problem lies in insufficient infrastructure and the limited staff. Have you been to the general ward in Mulago Block 1C in the past? I guess you understand.

I wrote in my Observer column a couple of years ago that prepare for the risk of death, due to poor conditions, when you go to the Mulago emergency ward, 2B! I hope the on-going renovations will change all that.

Even at this early stage of the mission, there are lessons: It is mandatory for visitors to do an MRSA or an antibiotic swipe before going into an Intensive Care Unit. Use of human resources is at a high level in the hospital - there is a ready team for everything; a specialisation of sorts each day.

Recording and reporting or documentation is taken very seriously. This is done thoroughly to the extent that no words are necessary at the end of shifts.

"Patient was given 500ml of water at room temperature to drink; he was turned to the right and made more comfort- able...!" If this method were to be employed in our hospitals, it would help on reducing complaints about lack of care, etc.

But it is the hosting that has blown us away. It is true medical people and teachers are held in high esteem here but our partners, the Rotary Club of Meenambakkam, MMM hospital, Emirates Airline and the Radha Regent hotel are excellent at hospitality.

The author is one of the founding Kigo Thinkers.