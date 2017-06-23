22 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Cameroon: FIFA Confederation Cup - Germany, Chile End Tie in Stalemate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Cameroon fans at the final match against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017.
By Tunde Eludini

World Champions Germany and South American champions Chile settled for a 1-1 draw in their second group game of the ongoing FIFA Confederation Cup on Thursday.

It was the Chileans that drew the first blood through Alexis Sanchez in the 6th minute but Germany ensured they were level before half time as Lars Stindl made it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Both teams tried hard in the second half but there were no more goals in the pulsating encounter.

Earlier, reigning African champions, Cameroon, were forced to a 1-1 draw by Australia.

Both teams lost their opening group games and needed a win in Thursday's game to have realistic chances of progressing into the semi-final, but at the end they settled for draw.

Cameroon will face Germany in their last group game while Australia have a date with Chile.

Both games will be played on Sunday.

Cameroon

Poor Quality, Piracy 'Killing' Artists

Despite all the pomp that surrounds the industry; musical artistry in Cameroon is not a trade that can be said to be of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.