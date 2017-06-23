Uganda Airlines Can Increase Choice for Our Guests - CEO Brussels Airlines

Photo: Daily Monitor

One of Uganda Airlines planes before it was liquidated in 2001 (file photo).

interview

As Uganda works to revive the defunct Uganda Airlines, the government should let the national carrier operate as a private entity, the Chief Executive Officer of Brussels airlines, BERNARD GUSTIN, told Jonathan Kamoga in an interview at the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

You have been at the helm of Brussels Airlines since 2009, what achievement do you pride yourself in?

I am not sure I did it myself but in very difficult circumstances like the fuel crisis, Ebola crisis in Africa, and the terror attacks here in Brussels, we have really created a team that stands strong and is extremely dynamic in a very competitive market.

We have managed to grow and we are recognised as a special company. We are of course much bigger than where we were nine years ago.

So, how exactly have you managed to grow over the years?

The first thing is that the two assets of the company were very strong. One is the Brussels market and it is big since it is the capital city of Europe. In this, we have built a strong brand name. Then we invested intelligently in capacity and new destinations.

We also have a good reputation in Africa and we have been able to position ourselves as one of the best European-African carriers. We don't consider ourselves as a pure European carrier. We try to be closest to the African continent as we can. Even when we launched flights to the US, the destinations there are linked to Africa.

What are some of the challenges you are facing, and the industry as a whole?

We are in a heavily competitive landscape. There have never been so many opportunities to fly to certain places like Rome, for example, but there is a need to increase our market share.

So, that means we need to have an attractive price and a differentiated offer to the consumer. In Africa, too, we have seen a lot of competition coming and here we need to invest smartly and grow to be able to stay ahead of the rest. So, our biggest challenge is competition.

Why would I opt to use Brussels Airlines instead of other brands?

Over the years, we have shown constant dedication and loyalty towards the African continent. For us, Africa is our top priority in the long run.

We have a programme called Africa is our second home. Everything we dedicate on the long hold is dedicated to Africa and it translates into an on-going relationship.

It is not random that we were the sole airline in Europe that continued to fly to the three countries affected by the Ebola crisis. We couldn't leave the three countries alone. We were not part of the problem; we were part of the solution.

We have seen airlines like British Airways leaving Uganda, saying that the route is loss-making. How do you find this route?

We are a private company and if we fly a route, it means it is economically viable. Uganda is economically viable to us and also Africa as a whole because it is the continent of tomorrow. We even want to further invest in there because of the market potential and it is best for us to be there when the market continues to grow.

In terms of the number of frequencies, I am convinced that Brussels Airlines needs to offer a daily flight to and from Entebbe. (Rather than the current three trips per week)

Uganda is in the process of reinstating its national carrier, Uganda Airlines. What would be your advice in this regard?

We had a very good relationship with Uganda Airlines. It was a good vehicle to connect to Nairobi because we didn't have enough frequencies between Entebbe and Nairobi. I personally flew several times between Entebbe and Nairobi with Uganda Airlines.

So, it was a pity they couldn't go on. If I have to give advice, it is very tough to run an airline but there are two dimensions that, for me, are very important. The first one is to be very wise in your investment capacity and the network that you are developing, and that is why you need to know the financial means you have and the airplanes you fly.

Many companies in Africa are successful within a regional network and then suddenly want to invest in a long-haul destination, which absorbs a lot of resources and they basically start to lose money. We had the same issue and it took us ten years to launch our New York route.

The years before, we knew it was a profitable route but it needed a huge investment and we didn't have the money to cover for that investment. If you want to go for a long-haul, the financial means at your disposal must be adequate.

The second advice: very often the African carriers are the flag carriers of the state, but it doesn't mean that if you are the Uganda national carrier you cannot collaborate with others. Being able to rely on partners is very important given that you are starting small.

You must have other companies complementing you. However, we see many companies going it alone, thinking that the partners are taking their business. The third piece of advice is that an airline is a private business, but the government must be a strong partner because you cannot do without it. However, it needs to be managed in a business standard, like a private company.

The big danger is if you start to say we are flying to this destination for symbolic reasons (because government wants it) yet it is making you lose alot of money.

What effect will the re-establishment of Uganda airlines have on you (Brussels Airlines) as other operators in the region?

Additional connections within the sub-regions will be made available, increasing the choice for our guests.

As an airline bringing many people to Uganda and Africa, what have you done to promote the tourism sectors of these destinations?

We try to do it in all our offices. If I talk about Uganda, we can testify it is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but it's also hard getting out of the cliché of knowing only Dakar and Nairobi in Africa as important.

With us, your government can start a campaign to promote the country and bring people in Uganda. We had the Bike for Africa tour in Uganda, where we brought in business people from Belgium to come and race.

I know some of them have gone back or are going back. Some people are still very afraid of Africa, which is completely wrong. I think there is an extra dimension of communication and advertising that needs to be done. We can also position Uganda on the map at our offices in Europe and world over.