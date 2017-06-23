Kenya: Court of Appeal to Deliver Ruling in Presidential Tally Case

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal will Friday morning deliver a ruling whether the declaration of presidential results should be done at the constituency or national level.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission filed the appeal challenging the High Court finding that the presidential election results announced by the constituency Returning Officer should be taken as final.

It is the IEBC's position however that the role constitutionally rests with the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, which is a respondent in the suit together with Maina Kiai, Khelef Khalifa and Tirop Kitur disagree and hold that the Commission Chairperson should not possess the power to alter the results.

"Your lordships do not give this power to the IEBC Chair," one of CORD's legal representatives, Paul Mwangi, submitted to the Appellate Court.

The IEBC however wants the court to find that the High Court over-stepped in determining the matter, arguing that following the gazettement of the presidential election, any disputes concerning it are rightfully under the purview of the Supreme Court.