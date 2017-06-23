23 June 2017

South Africa: Mixed Reactions to Concourt's Ruling On Zuma Vote of No Confidence

The ANC Women's League has welcomed the decision by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has the power to decide on whether or not to allow MPs to vote by secret ballot in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said the ruling emphasised the doctrine of separation of powers.

"Contrary to an occurrence in one former homeland, were a coup d'état was launched by power mongers and fanatics of instability, the ConCourt has rejected to be co-opted into overreaching its mandate and assist UDM and its friends to undermine the powers of the Speaker of National Assembly and cause instability in the country."

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe reiterated Matuba's sentiments, saying that the ruling was specifically welcomed in the context of an apparent drift by the courts towards judicial over-reach and blurring the boundaries of the separation of powers."We must, however, express our concern that the Constitutional Court apparently tried to direct/goad the Speaker of the National Assembly into a specific direction about what she should decide regarding an open or secret ballot."Maphatsoe said the MKMVA considered the call by the UDM, DA and other opposition parties for a conscience vote hypocritical in the extreme, "especially in the light that the constitutions of their own parties do not allow for so-called freedom of conscience votes, and execute strict party discipline for any vote by their members..."Save South Africa, however, said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had emphasised that MPs had pledged allegiance to their country and not their parties. "We believe this means ANC MPs are obliged to put their country first. They should not, and cannot, continue to endorse this rogue president and his comprador rent-seekers by voting against the motion," it said.

Save SA said a vote against the motion would be a vote for continued state capture, and endorsement of further looting and stealing from the poor.

