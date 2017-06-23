Rwanda: Mpayimana Joins Presidential Race

Another independent presidential hopeful, Philippe Mpayimana, presented his nomination papers to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) yesterday.

Mpayimana's appearance brings the number of prospective candidates to six, along with incumbent Paul Kagame of the Rwanda Patriotic Front, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, independent candidates Gilbert Mwenedata, Diane Shima Rwigara and Fred Ssekikubo.

The nomination exercise closes today.

Mpayiman, who arrived at NEC in company of three other men, however, had not carried all the required documents.

He did not produce proof of his nationality, birth certificate, criminal record certificate and other supporting documents accompanying the 600 signatories of eligible voters required of a presidential aspirant.

However, Mpayimana told reporters that he would produce the remaining papers before the deadline.

"Some papers are coming from upcountry. Unfortunately, the people bringing them had not reached us by the time of our appointment with NEC. But I am confident that by tomorrow [today] I will be having all the required papers," Mpayimana said.

He said he seeks to foster democracy and socio-economic wellbeing of Rwandans.

"For me to be at this stage is such a great step towards my ultimate goal of pushing for democracy," Mpayimana added.

NEC is expected to announce the final list of qualified presidential candidates on July 7. Campaigns will start on July 14 and run until August 3, a day before polls open to voters in the country.

Voters in the Diaspora will make their choice on August 3.