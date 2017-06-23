Kenya: Vera Sidika Shares Video of Moment She Was Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend

Vera Sidika’s social life has gotten messier after she shared an online video showing her Nigerian ex-boyfriend assaulting her.

In the video clip, the two are in an apartment and her ex can be seen trying to grab her mobile phone as she records. In a different clip she is seen filming on the streets as the ex follows her from behind.

This comes just a day after the Kenyan socialite blamed her ex-boyfriend Yomi for the leakage of her nudes online.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Vera recounted how Yomi once assaulted her while the two were in Dubai and subsequent fights that they got into.

" I could care less about what y ' all think but God knows I was patient. The first time he hit me I left Dubai and never set foot since January even after he kept asking me to go, she wrote.

" I have never in my life been in an abusive relationship. This was my first and u can see my pink bag was packed plus the make up bag I wanted to leave. But he would never let me leave. It was always a struggle I finally understood how it felt. How these women feel going through this.

Vera, who claims she was never in the relationship for the money, also recounted another incident in which she claims her ex damaged her handbag and failed to get a replacement for it.

On a fight he cut my bag handle promised to replace it and never did. Instead said he ' ll throw it in the trash or give his cleaner. This was the reason I never went back to Dubai. I tried to leave for Kenya ASAP but couldn ' t. He would never let me go anywhere Alone & amp; I just had to play nice so I can finally get home safe, she wrote.

Vera also shared some screenshots of their conversations on WhatsApp at the height of the breakdown of her relationship with Yomi. According to the socialite, their relationship ended officially on May 11th.

She also blames her ex of spreading lies and being the source of her public ridicule by sharing information to blogs and claiming that he dumped her.