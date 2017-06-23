Former Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire has died. He was 91.

Reports on Friday indicated that Masire died on Thursday night after he was hospitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Botswana government said: "This is to confirm that our beloved Former President Sir Ketumile Quett Joni Masire has passed away. May His Soul Rest in Peace and his family and the nation as a whole be comforted."

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

News24