Kenya: Inspired By Nyantika, Samson Eyes Race Walk Gold

Many would have expected legendary distance runner Nyandika Maiyoro to advise Dominic Samson to take up long distances races where Kenyans has dominated the world stage, and not the perceived "small disciplines."

On the contrary, Maiyoro told the budding Samson to follow his heart.

That it didn't matter which event Samson would chose, but the hard work, commitment and discipline put into the course.

Maiyoro is among the pioneer Kenyan long distance runners.

He was first noticed in 1952 when he won the Empire Games three miles race in Madagascar, despite starting the race late after failing to understand the instructions.

Maiyoro then finished fourth in the three miles at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games and was 12th at the same games in 1958.

He captained Kenyan athletics team for their first Olympic Games at 1956 Melbourne where he finished seventh in the 5,000 metre.

It's Maiyoro, who inspired Samson, the national secondary schools race walk champion, to victory during the World Under-18 Championships trials at the Nyayo National Stadium last week.

The form two student at Kiandege Secondary School in Nyamira County lapped all his rivals, clocking 44 minutes and 14.9 second to win the 10,000m race walk only days after retaining his secondary schools title in Mombasa.

The time by the 17-year-old, who embraced race walk while in class six, surpassed the World Under-18 Championships' qualifying time of 47 minutes.

Jimmy Orono from Bungoma also joined Samson in qualifying for the World Under-18 Championships planned for July 12 to 16 at Kasarani.

"Credit goes to Maiyoro, who encouraged and inspired me that I would make it if I worked hard and stayed disciplined and focused," said Samson.

"I am sure someone else might have encouraged me to join long distance races but Maiyoro told me to follow my heart."

Samson had qualified for the previous World Under-18 Championships held in 2015 in Cali, Colombia, but his traveling documents failed him.

ENCOURAGEMENT

"I didn't have my birth certificate and it was too late to travel when I got it. God's time is always the best," said Samson, who now dreams of representing Kenya at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Samson noted that the qualification of race walkers Africa champions Grace Wanjiru and Samuel Gathimba alongside Simon Wachira for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the London World Championships gives him hope.

"Their performances keeps on inspiring me. It goes me hope that I could be there at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Samson.

Samson, who will representing Kenya for the first time, thanked his school's principal Shadrack Nyantika and coach Anyona for their encouragement and support.

National race walk head coach George Kariuki notes that Samson is a strong candidate for a medal at the world youth event adding that he has the potential to go far.

"I hope to find time to visit him in camp and polish him in a few areas I saw during the trials," said Kariuki adding that Samson's target for the 2020Tokyo Olympics is achievable. "Only that he shall have to step up the type of training."