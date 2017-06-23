Kenya: Raila Pays Sh400K to Musicians as New Rules on Rallies Take Effect

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Twitter

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a rally (file photo).

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga became the first to publicly show proof of compliance with the new requirement that all political candidates varying fees to entertainers for music during their rallies.

Mr Odinga sent a cheque of Sh400,000 on Wednesday to the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) and Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).

Nairobi governorship aspirant Mike Sonko also paid Sh150,000 on Thursday. The cheque was handed over by his running-mate Polycarp Igathe.

It is now mandatory for all political candidates to possess a license permitting them to play recording and audiovisual in their campaign rallies.

KAMP and PRISK have issued a notice outlawing playing of recording and audiovisual campaign rallies without such licenses.

“We hereby give notice to all political aspirants that the unlicensed communication to the public of sound recordings and audiovisual works in political rallies and campaigns constitutes illegal exploitation of producers and performers works. All political aspirants should take a KAMP-PRISK license with immediate effect. Political aspirants not compliant by 16 th June 2017 shall be subjected to enforcement in accordance with the law,” read the notice.

KAMP and PRISK have also issued tariffs that will be charged for respective licenses.

Presidential candidates will be charge a fee of Sh400,000 while gubernatorial candidates will be required to pay Sh150,000.

A charge of Sh100,000 is applicable to all Senatorial candidates, Woman Representative candidates will be charged Sh50,000 while Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly will be charged Sh50,000 and Sh12,500 respectively.

The tariffs charged will cover the whole 2017 campaign period.

