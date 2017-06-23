23 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court of Appeal to Rule on Tallying of Presidential Results

By Maureen Kakah

The Court of Appeal is today expected to make a landmark decision on tallying of presidential election results.

Judges Asike Makhandia, Kathurima M'Inoti, William Ouko, Patrick Kiage and Agnes Murgor are expected to preside over the appeal filed by the electoral commission.

This was after the High Court ruled that presidential poll results announced in the 47 constituencies are final and should not be subjected to any alterations.

But the electoral agency moved to the appellate court to protest against the verdict issued by justices Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir and Enoch Chacha Mwita.

The three judges had upheld arguments by United Nations Special rapporteur Maina Kiai, Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Tirop Kitur who had sought a declaration that the presidential election results as declared by the constituency returning officers should be considered as final.

The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has supported the High Court outcome while Jubilee Party has backed the appeal.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the results have to be verified.

The outcome of the case will likely have an impact on the August 8 polls.

