Despite the fact that veteran politician, former Democratic Party (DP) President and property mogul, John Ssebaana Kizito has been announced dead on some social media outlets, his close confidents quoting doctors say he is alive but still on life support machines.

The former Mayor of Kampala was admitted to Nakasero Hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition where by yesterday four health experts were still monitoring his health. His critical condition stemmed from a stroke which hit him on Monday damaging some right part of the body including the brain.

"I have and the lord mayor have just seen Ssebaana in the intensive unit; he is still on oxygen and does not recognize anybody; four of the doctors attending to him have told us that his health is slowly improving and they hope to remove him from the intensive care to a private wing where they will be monitoring him," Ms Sarah Kanyike Ssebaggala, the deputy lord mayor told Daily Monitor today at around 3:00pm.

"Doctors say, there is hope for Ssebaana to improve and family members are waiting for his son Joseph Mubiru Kizito to come from USA to decide whether Ssebaana should stay at Nakasero hospital or anywhere else he wishes the father to be treated.

Mr Mubiru Kizito who works with World Bank in New York is the only known surviving son after two of his sons Edward Kitaka and Job Kizito died in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

He also has four daughters: Ms Ruth Nasuuna his first born, Joyce Kizito Kajoba a Pharmacist, Ms Jeniffer Kizito an engineer and Ms Christine Kizito a Chemist.