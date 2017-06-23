22 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Soldier Paid Shs1.3 Million By an Ex-Lover Who Beat Him Up

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — A woman has paid Shs1.3 million in compensation to her former lover as a part of the sentence passed against her for beating him. She also received a caution from the trial magistrate.

Ms Mariam Kabongo aged 28 and her sister Ms Phiona Nayebare ,20, were charged with assaulting Lt Andrew Chebet. The two pleaded guilty before City Hall Court Magistrate Mr Moses Nabende on Wednesday and were fined Shs1.3 million as compensation which they paid.

State prosecutor Ms Jackie Kyasimire submitted during the hearing that Ms Kabongo, Ms Nayebare and others still at large on April 21, 2017 at Mulimira Zone in Bukoto 1 in Kampala, assaulted Lt Chebet and inflicted bodily harm on him.

"Now that you have completed paying the compensation, you should leave in peace and stop fighting men since you both separated and are leading different lives with other partners. You (Nayebare) should also stop helping your sister to beat men. This is not a family affair," Mr Nabende cautioned the two women.

The magistrate also warned Lt Chebet to stop threatening Ms Kabongo. This was after Ms Kabongo raised concern about her life that Lt Chebet had threatened her.

According to the court documents, Lt Chebet and Ms Kabongo had been living together as husband and wife for one and half years, but on April 21, the two developed a misunderstanding which resulted into a serious fight.

Ms Nayebare assisted her elder sister Ms Kabongo to beat Lt Chebet and rallied other people to join them in the beating.

Court documents indicate that Lt Chebet's condition worsened as he was bleeding from the mouth and nose and he was rushed to Mulago Hospital.

