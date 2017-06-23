23 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Peace Cup - Amagaju Shock as Kigali to Storm Semi Finals

By Peter Kamasa

Amagaju FC surprised former Peace Cup winners AS Kigali to book a place in the semi-finals of the Peace Cup after both sides settled for a 2-2 draw in the second leg of the quarter-finals played at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo on Thursday.

Burundian forward Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein put Amagaju ahead in the third minute before Emmanuel Sebanani scored the equaliser for AS Kigali in the 14th minute.

The visitors continued to put pressure on Eric Nshimiyimana's side and striker Amani Mugisho netted the second goal for Amagaju in the 45th minute before Michel Ndahinduka levelled again for AS Kigali in the 45+2 minute but his goal could not save the City of Kigali sponsored side.

In the first leg, the two sides played out a 1-all draw. Amagaju qualified for the semi finals for the first time on goal aggregate.

Elsewhere, APR beat Bugesera 3-1 in the second leg of the Peace Cup quarter-finals at Kicukiro Stadium. Emmanuel Imanishimwe scored in the 39th minute before Innocent Nshuti scored twice in the 44th and 53rd minute while Aimable Mambo Rucogoza scored a consolation goal for Bugesera in the 90+3 minute.

The first leg ended 2-0 in Bugesera, thanks to goals from Djihad Bizimana and Nshuti.

Meanwhile, Amagaju will host APR in the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday, while Espoir will host Rayon Sports, with the second leg set for June 28. The final of the Peace Cup is set for July 4 on Liberation Day at Amahoro Stadium.

Semi finals first leg

Sunday

Espoir vs Rayon Sports

Amagaju vs APR

Quarter-finals

APR 3-0 Bugesera (Aggregate 5-0)

AS Kigali 2-2 Amagaju (Aggregate 3-3)

