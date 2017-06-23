Uganda: Parliament Shortlists 4,200 for Only 27 Jobs

A total of 4,240 applicants have been shortlisted for 27 slots available in the Parliamentary Commission.

The shortlist, according to an inside source at Parliament is close to half of the total number of applications received last year.

"They were about 10,000 applicants but most were dropped because they did not meet the preliminary requirement," the source said.

The basic preliminary requirement according to the source was at least a minimum academic qualification for the vacancies.

The shortlist, which was adopted by the Commission on June 16, 2017, was made public on Wednesday.

At least every slot was applied for by over 30 people.

The job most applied for was clerk assistant, where 1,361 shortlisted applied for only three slots, followed by accountant, where only two positions attracted 721 applicants shortlisted.

Meanwhile, 578 applicants were shortlisted to compete for three positions as procurement officers.

The least competitive position is engineering officer (automotive) with only 36 candidates, followed by research officer publications, with 43 candidates.

Other vacancies similarly attracted heavy numbers for the limited slots.

Mr Chris Obore, Parliament's director of communications and public affairs was still locked in a closed-door meeting, and we were unable to get comments on the matter from him.

Unemployment levels in the country are high, with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics putting the figure at 90 per cent of all persons above 25 years of age.

Majority of the unemployed by 2016 were women with a percentage score of 65.2, while several others were under disguised employment.