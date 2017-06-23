22 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Parliament Shortlists 4,200 for Only 27 Jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Kyeyune

A total of 4,240 applicants have been shortlisted for 27 slots available in the Parliamentary Commission.

The shortlist, according to an inside source at Parliament is close to half of the total number of applications received last year.

"They were about 10,000 applicants but most were dropped because they did not meet the preliminary requirement," the source said.

The basic preliminary requirement according to the source was at least a minimum academic qualification for the vacancies.

The shortlist, which was adopted by the Commission on June 16, 2017, was made public on Wednesday.

At least every slot was applied for by over 30 people.

The job most applied for was clerk assistant, where 1,361 shortlisted applied for only three slots, followed by accountant, where only two positions attracted 721 applicants shortlisted.

Meanwhile, 578 applicants were shortlisted to compete for three positions as procurement officers.

The least competitive position is engineering officer (automotive) with only 36 candidates, followed by research officer publications, with 43 candidates.

Other vacancies similarly attracted heavy numbers for the limited slots.

Mr Chris Obore, Parliament's director of communications and public affairs was still locked in a closed-door meeting, and we were unable to get comments on the matter from him.

Unemployment levels in the country are high, with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics putting the figure at 90 per cent of all persons above 25 years of age.

Majority of the unemployed by 2016 were women with a percentage score of 65.2, while several others were under disguised employment.

Uganda

Spy Boss' Son Admits to Killing His Gilrlfriend, Sent to High Court

Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son of ISO director Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, was yesterday committed to the High Court for trial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.