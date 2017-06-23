Nigeria: Demotion, Promotion Allegation Rocks Ministry of Health

There is a brewing tension at the federal ministry of Health following an alleged disregard of Public Service Rules and government directives by some of the newly appointed Chief Executives Officers.

Sources within the ministry volunteered to news men yesterday in Abuja, that some of the newly appointed CEOs have undertaken wholesale deployment, promotion and demotion of staff in their establishments in open violations of existing public service rules and disrespect to their parent ministry and the minister of Health.

The source alleged that the CEOs of both the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have been removing duly appointed General Managers (in the case of the NHIS) and Directors in the case of the NPHCDA from headship of departments and replacing them with junior officers contrary to public service rules and tenure policy of the federal government as it relates to Directors and Permanent Secretaries.

Investigation of the situation in the ministry of Health and the NHIS and NPHCDA indicated that the officers affected had not been indicted of any misconduct.

The actions of these new chief executives have created institutional confusion and in-fighting within the Agencies.

Staff morale is also reported to be low in both Agencies and the ministry because of apparent reluctance or helplessness of authorities to reprimand those involved in the unwholesome act.

The impunity with which the new Chief Executives carried out their initial activities the source said had begun to erode donor confidence in the capacity of the ministry of Health to carry out its mandate, adding this may lead to ultimate withdrawal of international technical and financial support.

There are concerns over the reluctance of the ministry of Health to effectively supervise these new chief executives.

The source also added that there are indications that the Senate may soon initiate investigations into the sordid situation in the ministry.

In the meantime, Trade Unions organisations within the Agencies are poised for war over the apparent recklessness of the management of both the NPHCDA and the NHIS.

When contacted for reaction, the head of Public Relations at NPHCDA, Saidu Salahu, dismissed the allegation, saying it is unfounded.

He said the new Executive Director is only repositioning the organisation in line with the mandate giving to him by the President for efficiency and meeting the needs of Nigerians.

"The story is unfounded, the ED only upgraded Zonal Coordinators of the Agency to Zonal Directors and three Directors were moved out of the headquarters to head three of the six zones in the country.

"It's only upgrade that happened and the movement does not affect seniority in NPHCDA and not a demotion as alleged by your source," the spokesman said.

He added that the development at the Agency does not contravened the public service rules.

Also, reacting to the allegation, the Director, Press in the federal ministry of Health, Mrs 'Aboade Akinola, feigns ignorance of the development but requested time to get clarifications.

"I am not aware of such, so I need to get a brief from my Principal. I will talk to the relevant officers and let you have my findings. As soon as the Hon Minister returns I will brief him also", she told LEADERSHIP Friday.

Efforts to get officials of NHIS to speak on the matter proved abortive as officials were unwilling to speak to the Press.