23 June 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - Sultan Urges Muslims to Look for New Moon Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new Moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan made the call in a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali, yesterday.

" This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, June 24, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan,1438 AH, shall be the day to look for the new Moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH.

" Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH, Saturday.

" They should report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head, for onward communication to the Sultan," he said.

The sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to report the sighting of the new moon to the sultanate council on the following numbers:

0803-715-7100, 0706-741-6900, 0806-630-3077, 0806-548-0405, 0803-595-7392, 0803-596-5322 and 0803-614-9767.

Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC Deploys 40,000 Personnel, Sniffer Dogs Nationwide -Commandant-General

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu, has directed that 40,000 personnel be deployed nationwide to provide security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Emmanuel Okeh, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He said that in addition to the 40,000 personnel, sniffer dogs and specialised units such as SWAT, Special Force, CBRN, Surveillance Monitoring Team, Ambulances/Rescue Officers would also be deployed to strategic areas.

Muhammadu assured Nigerians that adequate preparation had been made by the Corps to protect critical areas.

Nigeria

Former VP's Company Intels Battles Govt in Court

The business dispute between the Nigerian government and the Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.