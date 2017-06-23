Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - Sultan Urges Muslims to Look for New Moon Saturday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new Moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan made the call in a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali, yesterday.

" This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, June 24, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan,1438 AH, shall be the day to look for the new Moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH.

" Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH, Saturday.

" They should report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head, for onward communication to the Sultan," he said.

The sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to report the sighting of the new moon to the sultanate council on the following numbers:

0803-715-7100, 0706-741-6900, 0806-630-3077, 0806-548-0405, 0803-595-7392, 0803-596-5322 and 0803-614-9767.

Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC Deploys 40,000 Personnel, Sniffer Dogs Nationwide -Commandant-General

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu, has directed that 40,000 personnel be deployed nationwide to provide security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Emmanuel Okeh, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He said that in addition to the 40,000 personnel, sniffer dogs and specialised units such as SWAT, Special Force, CBRN, Surveillance Monitoring Team, Ambulances/Rescue Officers would also be deployed to strategic areas.

Muhammadu assured Nigerians that adequate preparation had been made by the Corps to protect critical areas.