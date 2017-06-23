Nigeria: BBNaija Bally, Funkiest Mallam, Others Ready for Sallah Extravaganza

News reaching Galleria has it that one of the house mates of BBNaija, Bally has indicated interest to headline the Kaduna Sallah Extravaganza, put together by Alphatainment Nigeria Limited and NAF Club Kaduna.

The best show ever to happen in Kaduna since the time of the great bands is set to thrill everyone and those who would be feasting in Kaduna during the sallah with families and friends.

Starring Big Brother Naija Housemates, Youngest oldman, Baba Kingi and his Shrine girls, Dr Ayuba, Noel Empraw, Ibrahim Baba the Funkiest Mallam, Doreen Donalee, Bishop Talk, DJ Bally and lots more side attractions from notable comedians.

Musical acts, Journey of the dance train from the 60's to 2017, Presentation of Awards, Talk Show, Modelling, Fashion show, All Round Music Galore, Acrobatic Displays, Magical Acts, Makosa Dancers, special appearance by Ambassador John Fashanu and Ambassador Rachel Bakam, with lots of side attraction's.

Accorrding to the CEO of Alphatainment Nigeria limited who is also the Governor of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) FCT Chapter and Divisional Director Digital Assets LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Solomon Nda-Isaiah, said that this event is put together to celebrate Sallah and also bring the youths together to preach onesness ,togetherness, love and to foster unity amongst all.

He also affirmed that in the history of Kaduna state, there has never been an event or show like this for the residents.

"It's going to be the best of the best, to me showbiz is inborn it has been part of me since I was born and bred in Kaduna. I started showbiz in the crocodile city and I am back here to give my Kada City the best show they would ever see. I will ensure the people will experience more and more of this. Its going to be great and 100 per cent groovy,"Nda-Isaiah explained.

Also, the Executive Director, Nanet Hotels Limited, Alhaji Rasak Olaniyi who manages NAF Club on his part said that the management of the hotel has put everything in place to make the event a great success, maximum security is guaranteed, and as the best entertainment hub in Kaduna there are all kind of drinks, foods, snacks etc for everyone and there are nice, lovely affordable rooms and suites for guests.

He concluded by saying NAF Club is the number one hospitality centre in Kaduna and its environs and the management is ever ready to give its esteemed costomers the best .

The event is proudly supported by National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Kaduna State Ministry pf Agriculture etc.