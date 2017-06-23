22 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Accidents Top Subject in Shein, Sirro Discussion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: State House/Daily News
Isles President Ali Mohamed Shein shares a word with Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro at the Zanzibar State House. It is the first time IGP Sirro visiting the semi-autonomous archipelago since he was picked police chief early this month.

Zanzibar — President Ali Mohamed Shein has expressed deep concern over the consistent increase in road accidents that claim several lives and maim many others, saying more should be done to minimise the problem.

The sentiments featured in remarks he made at the State House yesterday, during a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, who paid a courtesy call on the President.

Mr Sirro replaced Mr Ernest Mangu in May last month. "We commend the Police Force for fighting crime and ensuring that peace and stability is maintained in the country, but road accidents remain a challenge that must be addressed seriously," Dr Shein told the IGP.

He said most of the road accidents are avoidable, but the licence issuance system must be streamlined and heightened safety awareness amongst road users must be undertaken.

Dr Shein also called for the construction of residential houses for police officers, many of whom are compelled to live amongst civilians.

"Let us work together to ensure that police officers get houses to minimise inconveniences that emerge by staying with people in civilian residential settlements and unsafe areas," Dr Shein said as he commended the police for their considerably good work.

Tanzania

Govt's Anti-Corruption Policy Seeks to Protect Whistle Blowers

Plans are already underway for a national anti-graft policy that cuts across every sector, a strategy that will place an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.