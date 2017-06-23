Photo: State House/Daily News

Isles President Ali Mohamed Shein shares a word with Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro at the Zanzibar State House. It is the first time IGP Sirro visiting the semi-autonomous archipelago since he was picked police chief early this month.

Zanzibar — President Ali Mohamed Shein has expressed deep concern over the consistent increase in road accidents that claim several lives and maim many others, saying more should be done to minimise the problem.

The sentiments featured in remarks he made at the State House yesterday, during a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, who paid a courtesy call on the President.

Mr Sirro replaced Mr Ernest Mangu in May last month. "We commend the Police Force for fighting crime and ensuring that peace and stability is maintained in the country, but road accidents remain a challenge that must be addressed seriously," Dr Shein told the IGP.

He said most of the road accidents are avoidable, but the licence issuance system must be streamlined and heightened safety awareness amongst road users must be undertaken.

Dr Shein also called for the construction of residential houses for police officers, many of whom are compelled to live amongst civilians.

"Let us work together to ensure that police officers get houses to minimise inconveniences that emerge by staying with people in civilian residential settlements and unsafe areas," Dr Shein said as he commended the police for their considerably good work.