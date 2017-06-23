Dodoma — A total of 5,200 health centres across the country provide prevention of Mother-To-Child HIV/AIDS Transmission (MTCT) services, it has been learnt.

The revelation was made here yesterday by Minister for Health, Community, Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, adding that the government through her ministry has recorded success in the area with about 95 per cent of pregnant women going to the institutions for related health services.

Without going into details, she pointed out that the number of children who are born safely from HIV/AIDS infection has dropped from 14,000 to 6,500.

"I would like to tell the public that we are doing very well in this area, the number of children who are born with infections has dropped from 14,000 to 6,500, this is because our health experts and the government in general are doing a great job to address the situation," she said.

According to the Global information and education on HIV and AIDS, the disease can be transmitted from an HIV-positive woman to her child during pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding.

Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) accounts for over 90 per cent of new HIV infections among children. Prevention of mother-tochild transmission (PMTCT) programmes provides antiretroviral treatment to HIV-positive pregnant women to stop their infants from acquiring the virus.

Without treatment, the likelihood of HIV passing from mother-to-child is 15 per cent to 45 per cent. However, with antiretroviral treatment and other effective PMTCT interventions, the risk is reduced to below 5 per cent.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister in the ministry, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, told the Parliament that so far the HIV/ AIDS infection rate in the country has dropped to 4.6 per cent. He said women are at risk compared to men due to some biological factors and asked men to avoid having many sexual partners.

"It is obvious that many men have been the source of the problem, it is high time all men learnt to behave and protect their families from the deadly disease," he said.

Dr Kigwangala was responding to a question by Tumbatu MP (CCM), Mr Juma Othman Hija, who wanted to know the efforts that are applied by the government to curb HIV/AIDS in the country.

The deputy minister said the government has been of fering education and training on the proper ways to protect people from HIV/AIDS, including providing antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and other medical support to the victims.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of the scourge. Globally, 36.7 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2015 and Tanzania in the same year; it was about 1.4 million people