23 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Summons Security Chiefs, Deploys More Troops in Taraba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thursday summoned security chiefs over the recent violence that left many people dead in several communities in Taraba State.

The acting president, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, ordered the security chiefs to deploy an extra military battalion, police reinforcements and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to the areas affected.

Osinbajo who also held a meeting with Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, commiserated with the government and people of the state, promising them that the perpetrators of the violence would be brought to book.

"The Acting President has ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau," Akande said, adding: "The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions, including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict."

Nigeria

Former VP's Company Intels Battles Govt in Court

The business dispute between the Nigerian government and the Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited, Intels, is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.