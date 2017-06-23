Nigeria: Osinbajo Summons Security Chiefs, Deploys More Troops in Taraba

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thursday summoned security chiefs over the recent violence that left many people dead in several communities in Taraba State.

The acting president, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, ordered the security chiefs to deploy an extra military battalion, police reinforcements and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to the areas affected.

Osinbajo who also held a meeting with Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, commiserated with the government and people of the state, promising them that the perpetrators of the violence would be brought to book.

"The Acting President has ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau," Akande said, adding: "The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions, including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict."