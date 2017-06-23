Sudan: First Vice - President Receives U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Thursday the American Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, and discussed progress of the Sudanese - American relations and the issue of the lifting of the American sanctions which is expected to be on July 12, 2017.

The American Charge d'Affaires said in a press statement that he has informed the First Vice - President on the outcome of his recent visit to Darfur and the positive development and stability that he felt during the visit.

He indicated that the meeting has touched on the existence of the UNAMID mission in Darfur, stating that the First Vice - President affirmed that Sudan government will live up to its role in keeping security and stability in Darfur.