22 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice President Receives the U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Thursday received the US charge D'Affaires to the Sudan, Koutsis.

The American diplomat pointed out following the meeting that he discussed with the First Vice President and Federal Prime Minister Sudanese American bilateral relations and revoking of economic sanctions in particular which is expected to be made on the 12th of July.

He said he has also talked with the first vice president on his most recent visit to Darfur and the positive developments he witnessed there.

He said the meeting also discussed the presence of the United Nations African Union peace keeping mission in Darfur UNAMID.

He said the first vice president has stressed that the government of the Sudan would play its role in preserving security and stability in Darfur.

