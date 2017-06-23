22 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Report On Sudanese Certificate Result

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday approved a report on the result of the Sudanese certificate for the year 2017, which was presented by the Minister of Education, Asya Mohamed Abdalla.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said that the report has referred to the stability in the Sudanese Certificate's result and the respect given to it at the international and regional levels.

The report has pointed to the crease of success rate in the technical education field, he said.

Dr. Salih indicated that the Minister of Education has affirmed completion of the preparations for the new academic year and increase of the number of the basic level students from 903,000 to 947,000 pupils and the increase in the number of students at the secondary school level from 951,000 to 978,000 students.

He said that the Council of Ministers has called on the governments of the states to exert more efforts for increasing the rate of admission, easing the admission procedure and applying the method of tuition fees' payment via cell phone.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health affirmed stability of the health situation in all states and absence of any reasons to prevent starting the new academic year in the set time.

