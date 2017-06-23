Sudan: UNAMID Congratulates Sudanese On the Occasion of Eid Fitr

Khartoum — African Union - United Nations (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative has congratulated the Sudanese people and government on the occasion of the Eid Fitr expressing his hope that peace and stability would prevail in the Sudan in general and Darfur in particular.

Jeremiah Mamabolo pointed out that Eid Fitr was an auspicious occasion that provides an opportunity to rejuvenate bonds of kinship, peace and demonstrate tolerance and love towards each other.

In the context of Darfur, he said, it is to be hoped that the goodwill of the season will add a new impetus to peace and reconciliation. The people of Darfur deserve nothing less.

Eid al-Fitr is a time for love, kindness, compassion and forgiveness. These qualities are the essence of Islam. Eid is a time of joy and celebration; a time to make peace with all neighbors, relatives and friends, and resolve differences.

Jeremiah Mamabolo, African Union - United Nations Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator reiterated "UNAMID's deep commitment" to exert all possible efforts, within its mandate, capability and available resources, to support peace and reconciliation efforts across Darfur.