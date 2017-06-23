23 June 2017

Nigeria: 2019 - No Referendum No Elections in Southeast - Nnamdi Kanu

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, has said that If the Federal Government does not agree to conduct referendum fro Biafra there will not be any form of election in the Southeast during the 2019 general elections.

"If the Federal Government does not agree with us on a date for referendum, there will be no elections in the southeast, we are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra State", Mr. Kanu said in a video on Youtube.

He went further to say "In 2019, the whole of Biafra land will not vote for any president. There will be no Senator, there will be no House of Reps, there will be no House of Assembly and there will be no Councilor-ship elections in Biafra land if they fail to call for a referendum."

He also said that "Nigerian government should build as many prisons as possible to jail all Biafrans because there is no going back and we are ready to go there unless the federal government gives us Biafra.

"We are not like any other people. People like us don't come twice. That's why I know that with the last breath in this very body that Biafra will be restored. There's nothing anybody can do about it. Tell them that's what I said. Nobody on this earth can stop Biafra,"

