22 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia to Re Establish Diplomatic Police Unit

300 Turkish trained Somali police officers will soon graduate as the first batch of Diplomatic Police Unit , Radio Dalsan has learnt. The diplomatic Police Unit in Somalia has been defunct since the all of the Siad Barre regime in 1991.

A security source told Radio Dalsan that Turkey is currently training 300 officers to serve in the new Diplomatic Police Unit. The unit specializes in providing security for Diplomats, Liaising with Diplomatic missions on security matters, Coordinating all rapid responses and providing static and mobile security for Diplomatic missions besides making foot and mobile patrols.

More than 30 countries have opened their embassies in Mogadishu.

