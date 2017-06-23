Nigeria: Six European Countries Deport 34 Nigerians

Thirty-four Nigerians deported from six European countries for immigration-related offences arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos yesterday.

The deportees, who arrived by 6:30am, were sent back home from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

They comprised 32 males and two females, and were brought back in a chartered Airblue Panorama aircraft.

Joseph Alabi, spokesman of the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to newsmen.

"This morning, we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 32 males and two females," he said.

He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and the police.

Also on the ground to receive them were officials of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and allowed to leave for their various destinations.

Many Nigerians have been deported from different parts of the world in the last one year.

In April, nine European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary, deported 90 Nigerians.