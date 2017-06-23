23 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Six European Countries Deport 34 Nigerians

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).

Thirty-four Nigerians deported from six European countries for immigration-related offences arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos yesterday.

The deportees, who arrived by 6:30am, were sent back home from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

They comprised 32 males and two females, and were brought back in a chartered Airblue Panorama aircraft.

Joseph Alabi, spokesman of the Lagos airport police command, confirmed the development to newsmen.

"This morning, we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 32 males and two females," he said.

He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and the police.

Also on the ground to receive them were officials of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and allowed to leave for their various destinations.

Many Nigerians have been deported from different parts of the world in the last one year.

In April, nine European countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary, deported 90 Nigerians.

More on This

34 Nigerians Deported From Europe Arrive Lagos

Thirty-four Nigerians have been deported from six European countries, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.