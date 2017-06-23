Nigeria: PDP Flays Govt Over Alleged Neglect of Rivers, N-Delta

Port Harcourt — People's Democratic Party, PDP, has flayed the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government for failing to keep its promise to attract federal projects to the state when elected.

Publicity Secretary of the party in Rivers State, Mr Sam Nwonosike, who spoke yesterday, in Port Harcourt, recalled that when the former governor of the state, now Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, campaigned for the APC in the state, his slogan was that Muhammadu Buhari will do better than Goodluck Jonathan who was from the region, when voted.

He said it was unfortunate that after two years of the APC-led Federal Government in office, there was still no federal project in Rivers State, adding that the Port Harcourt International Airport and the East-West Road had remained in the state the former administration of Jonathan left them.

He wondered why Amaechi would prefer that Governor Nyesom Wike left projects abandoned by him (Amaechi) uncompleted when they were started with Rivers State money.

"When Governor Wike came on board, he said he will complete projects of value abandoned by Amaechi's government. I wonder what Amaechi wanted, so because he abandoned projects, the next government should not complete them. This kind of reasoning is unfortunate and sad," he said.

Continuing, he said Wike had continued to keep his promise to the state to deliver quality governance.

He dismissed allegations by former Council Chairmen and Commissioners under former governor Amaechi that Wike as Chief of Staff in the first term of that administration extorted and coerced them to pay money to him monthly.

He said there was no way an aide of a governor who could be sacked by the governor could do such. "He said the Chairmen and Commissioners had only confirmed that they were paying money monthly to the wife of the former governor .

"Who has authority to coerce, what capacity will a Chief of Staff have authority to extort when there is a governor. When Wike had no immunity, they came up with allegations that he cornered money for contracts from Amaechi administration, he asked them to go to court and they could not go because they had no evidence.

"The allegation the governor made against the former Council Chairmen and commissioners on money they paid monthly to wife of Amaechi, there are evidence to prove," he said.