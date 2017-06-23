22 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Rain, Winds Destroy 2,700 Shelters in South Darfur Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala / El Gedaref — Hundreds of families are living in the open without shelter after torrential rains and wind, accompanied by flash floods, ravaged Kalma camp for the displaced near Nyala in South Darfur.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Displaced Persons and Refugees Association told Radio Dabanga that a mosque, a school, and at least 2,700 homes collapsed, while a woman and her three-month-old baby were injured.

"The rains and floods lasted for five hours," Abusharati said. "The shelters mostly collapsed in Block 8. About 300 latrines were also destroyed." He named the injured woman as Amouna Adam.

"The floods and rain led to the evacuation of the whole of Block 1. Thiose people were moved to the Beleil area and other blocks in the camp.

He appealed to the United Nations, the government, and humanitarian organisations to speed-up the provision of tents, blankets and food to those affected.

Eastern Sudan

On Monday in eastern Sudan, torrential rains accompanied by winds and tornadoes in El Gedaref state caused the collapse of 42 electricity towers and the partial collapse of the rooves and walls of 10 schools and a large number of houses, shops and institutions in El Gadaref city and the neighbouring villages.

Residents reported to Radio Dabanga a total power failure in four localities for a full day, while power cuts continued on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the collapse of high-tension towers connecting the El Gedaref transformer station with the distribution station.

Yesterday residents told Radio Dabanga that storms and power cuts led to a shortage of bread and a rise in ice prices in El Gedaref markets. The power cuts also made it difficult for residents to do their evening shopping to buy Eid supplies as the fasting month of Ramadan draws to a close.

Hundreds of displaced families have been left destitute (RD Correspondent) Residents of Kalma camp survey the destruction (RD Correspondent) Calma camp floods (RD Correspondent) Making a start to the clean-up and repair operations (RD Correspondent) Drying sodden food stocks (RD Correspondent)

Sudan

Why The U.S. Needs to Delay The Decision on Sanctions

As a July decision approaches on whether to permanently remove most sanctions on Sudan, the Trump administration should… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.