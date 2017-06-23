22 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Driver Abducted in North Darfur Road Robbery

Majzoub — The driver of a pickup carrying passengers was abducted and his vehicle hijacked on the way to the North Darfur capital of El Fasher on Wednesday morning.

A relative of one of the passengers told Radio Dabanga that the Toyota Hilux, which was carrying passengers, was intercepted by a group of six armed militants in a four-wheel-drive vehicle in the Majzoub area, 20 km south of El Fasher.

The caller said that gunmen forced the passengers out at gunpoint, took all of their valuables, and then made-off with the vehicle and its driver.

It is not known where the militants have taken them.

