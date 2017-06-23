23 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Germany, Iceland, Belgium, Others Deport 34 Nigerians

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).
By Wole Oyebade

Barely two days after Libya deported 175 Nigerians for illegal entry, six European countries yesterday deported 34.The European countries said that the Nigerian deportees committed immigration-related offences.

The Nigerians were deported from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.The deportees, who came in a chartered Air Blue Panorama aircraft, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 6:30 a.m. yesterday.

Among the deportees were 32 men and two women.Deputy Superintendent of Police, Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development on phone, saying: "This morning, we received 34 Nigerians, who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 32 males and two females."He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host-countries.

