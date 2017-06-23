Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Brian Bagyenda (middle) looks on as Prison wardens prepare to handcuff him.

Kampala — Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son of ISO director Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, was yesterday committed to the High Court for trial on murder and the prosecution said he had confessed to killing his 22-year-old university girlfriend.

"Bagyenda confessed to killing the deceased (Enid Twijukye).

He stated that they had a misunderstanding following suspicion that she was involved with another man. He had her strangled in his bedroom at home (in Luzira) with the help of his co-accused," the prosecution states in the court documents.

Mr Bagyenda was yesterday produced at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court which committed him to the High Court after the submission by State Attorney, Ms Margaret Aanyu, that investigations into the murder were complete and the prosecution was ready for the trial.

Mr Bagyenda aged, 29, a pharmacist, appeared before the court together with his two co-accused Innocent Bainomugisha, 24, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, 28, a casual labourer.

"You have an advocate who will explain to you the evidence the prosecution intends to rely on , I am committing you to the High Court for trial and you will remain on remand till then," Magistrate Noah Sajabi told the accused persons.

According to the evidence by the prosecution, Twijukye left her home on January 3, 2017 but did not return.

"Investigations were carried out to determine who the last person with the deceased was and her old phone at home showed frequent calls to a one Bagyenda who was known as her boyfriend. Two weeks earlier during the Christmas season, the deceased had travelled to her village in Kazo in Bagyenda's vehicle," reads the prosecution's documents.

The documents are part of the evidence the prosecutions intends to rely on to prove the murder case against the accused during the trial.

Although the prosecution says Bagyenda had told police that he killed his girlfriend at his home in Luzira, investigations showed that he had strangled her in a hotel room in Mutungo which he booked under a pseudo name.

The prosecution states that the deceased's property including a brown handbag, mobile phone and three pillow cases, among other items, were recovered in the room at Hotel Voyager where Bagyenda and Twijukye had checked in using an alias of John Mujuzi.