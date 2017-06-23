23 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gunmen Shoot 3, Grab Shs58 Million

By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Police are hunting unknown armed thugs who raided a shop in Nakifuma town in Mukono District and shot three people before fleeing with Shs58 million.

The attack happened at about 4pm on Thursday.

The three thugs, all armed with automatic rifles, shot people who were seriously injured and rushed to hospital. The victims' identities were not readily established.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima, said witnesses told police officers that the gunmen had one AK-47 gun and two SMGs and escaped in two Subaru cars, whose number plates had been covered with polythene bags.

"A team led by the Regional Police Commander is on ground to hunt the suspects. Witnesses were unable to read the registration number plates of the runaway cars, but by close of the day we will have made progress in our investigations," Mr Kayima said yesterday.

The gunshots caused commotion in Nakifuma and the entire town was tense as police carried out searches in homes where the thugs' gate-away cars were suspected to be hidden.

By Wednesday evening, the police had mounted checkpoints on various roads suspected to be possible escape routes for the thugs.

There is fear that if the guns and suspects aren't captured, they would carry out similar raids in other parts in Kampala as it has been the case in previous incidents.

This is the first major armed robbery in the last three months. Cases of armed robberies had dropped after members of a racket that was raiding mobile money shops were either shot dead or arrested last year.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) South region registers the highest number of robberies annually followed by KMP East Region and Busoga East Region.

