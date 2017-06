Traders in Kisenyi, Kampala are in tears and counting losses after fire razed down Salabed Courier services warehouse.

Traders suspect that the fire which started around 11.00pm last night, could have been caused by an electric short circuit, following a blackout which affected most parts of the country.

By 8:00am on Friday, police were still struggling to put out fire on the Salabed building, which usually stores imported goods from UK.