Uganda: Former Soroti MP Omolo Dies At 62

Photo: Joseph Eigu Onyango/Daily Monitor

Former Soroti County MP Peter Omolo (file photo).

A gloomy mood has engulfed Soroti District after the death of the former Soroti County MP Peter Omolo. Omolo has been a member of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

According to family members and FDC stalwarts in Teso, Omolo breathed his last on Thursday, a few minutes to midnight at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted.

Mr Daniel Omara, his son, confirmed his death in a statement.

Ms Florence Ibbi, former Woman MP for Kaberamaido District told the press that they rushed Omolo to Mulago Hospital where he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia but died shortly after as doctors tried to find veins to enable a blood transfusion.

"FDC and Teso have lost an icon, a man who was a staunch opposition, an advocate for good governance," she said.

Ms Ibbi said that Omolo was a man who wished that all citizens exercised their freedom and enjoyed the public good without State interference.

Mr Julius Ekudo, the former Gweri Local Council III chairman who closely worked with the late since the Reform Agenda activism said the late was a courageous politician who sold the seeds of Reform Agenda and later FDC without fear.

"He volunteered to see that FDC is what it's in Teso and Soroti," he said.

The deceased, was a former legislator for both the 8th and 9th Parliament and also served in the Constituency Assembly that developed the 1995 constitution.

He was one of the most spoken legislators of the 8th Parliament.

His contribution was minimal in the ninth Parliament after falling sick barely a year after being re-elected.

He died at the age of 62.