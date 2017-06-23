23 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Soroti MP Omolo Dies At 62

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Eigu Onyango/Daily Monitor
Former Soroti County MP Peter Omolo (file photo).
By Simon Peter Emwamu

A gloomy mood has engulfed Soroti District after the death of the former Soroti County MP Peter Omolo. Omolo has been a member of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

According to family members and FDC stalwarts in Teso, Omolo breathed his last on Thursday, a few minutes to midnight at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted.

Mr Daniel Omara, his son, confirmed his death in a statement.

Ms Florence Ibbi, former Woman MP for Kaberamaido District told the press that they rushed Omolo to Mulago Hospital where he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia but died shortly after as doctors tried to find veins to enable a blood transfusion.

"FDC and Teso have lost an icon, a man who was a staunch opposition, an advocate for good governance," she said.

Ms Ibbi said that Omolo was a man who wished that all citizens exercised their freedom and enjoyed the public good without State interference.

Mr Julius Ekudo, the former Gweri Local Council III chairman who closely worked with the late since the Reform Agenda activism said the late was a courageous politician who sold the seeds of Reform Agenda and later FDC without fear.

"He volunteered to see that FDC is what it's in Teso and Soroti," he said.

The deceased, was a former legislator for both the 8th and 9th Parliament and also served in the Constituency Assembly that developed the 1995 constitution.

He was one of the most spoken legislators of the 8th Parliament.

His contribution was minimal in the ninth Parliament after falling sick barely a year after being re-elected.

He died at the age of 62.

Uganda

Spy Boss' Son Admits to Killing His Gilrlfriend, Sent to High Court

Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son of ISO director Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, was yesterday committed to the High Court for trial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.