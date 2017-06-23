23 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Botswana: He Was 'One of the Best African Leaders'... Twitter Reacts to Masire's Death

Social media users took to Twitter on Friday to honour Botswana's former president Sir Ketumile Masire following his death.

Masire died on Thursday night after he was hopitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

He was aged 91.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.Some on Twitter described him as one of the "best leaders" on the African continent.

Masire led various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation (SKMF) said in a statement that Masire died peacefully, while surrounded by his family.

"The Board of Trustees of the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation (SKMF) and the Masire family wish to inform all friends and supporters of SKMF of the passing on of Rre. He died peacefully at Bokamoso Private Hospital surrounded by his family at 22:10hrs on 22 June 2017," the statement said.

"We thank well-wishers and friends from near and far, for their prayers, thoughts and comforting messages of support during this difficult time."

News24

