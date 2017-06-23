22 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Ex-Employee Jailed 90 Years for Stealing From Zesa, Plunging Mutare City Into Darkness

Zesa electricity sub-station (file photo).

Mutare — A former Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETCD) employee who sent fake load shedding messages through Whatsapp and took advantage to switch off substations and steal electrical components was caged 90 years.

Evans Mukorera, 31, of Area 14, Dangamvura and his friend John Nengomasha of the same suburb pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

Mukorera was this week convicted of nine counts which were reduced to 50 years after Murendo allowed some of the sentences to run concurrently.

Each count attracts a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence.

Nengomasha, 29, who was facing five counts, was slapped with an effective 50 year jail term which was reduced to 30-years after two of the counts were made to run concurrently with others.

The two were facing charges of "tempering, transmitting, distribution or supplying electricity with the result that any supply of electricity is interrupted or cut off or damages, destroys or interferes with any apparatus for generating, transmitting, distributing or supplying electricity."

They contravened the Electricity Act Chapter 13 subsection 19.

Prosecutors told the court that Mukorera and Nengomasha hatched a plan to break into Zesa substations across the city to steal.

They would send fake Whattsapp messages of load shedding and upload them to go viral before switching off power and stealing transmission equipment.

The court was further told that of the nine occasions Mukorera committed the offence on five times he was being assisted by Nengomasha.

During the commission of the crime, the pair would plunge the city into darkness for days.

The pair reportedly sold the equipment to electricity equipment dealers in Sakubva.

Some of the equipment worth $5 000 were recovered.

