President Peter Mutharika has appointed a new University of Malawi (Unima) Council with Dr James Maida as chairperson of the board.

Mutharika, who is also Unima Chancellor, hired the new Unima Council barely four days after dissolving the previous one in an attempt to bring sanity between the council and academic staff.

According to the statement made available to Nyasa Times signed by Chief Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara, the new chair Maida has replaced Professor Jack Wirima.

Maida, who was serving as chairperson of the board for National Herbarium and Botanic Garden, will steer the re-opening of Chancellor College, a constituent college of Unima, which had been closed for months.

Apart from Maida, President Mutharika has also appointed Videlias Mluwira, company secretary at Nedbank (Malawi) Limited and Professor Lewis Mughogho as members of Unima Council.

According to the statement, the Unima Council has 21 members, two of them in co-opted capacity - Controller of Statutory Corporations and Secretary for Human Resource Management Development.

The members include Unima Vice -chancellor, principals of the four colleges of Unima, two members to be appointed by the council, four members appointed by the senate and two members appointed by Unima students union.

Others are one representative of the ex-students association, Secretary for Treasury and also Secretary for Education, Science and Technology ministry.

Meanwhile, the statement from Muhara says Maida has been replaced at National Herbarium and Botanic Gardens by Professor James Bokosi who has been appointed by President Mutharika to be the new chairperson of the board of directors.