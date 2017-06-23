Namibia Ready to Host Region Five Marathon in Swakop

The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) has expressed its readiness to host the third edition of the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region Five Marathon on Saturday.

The marathon will be held in Swakopmund and over 200 athletes are expected to compete.

AUSC Region Five consists of Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, NSC Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya said Namibia is ready to host the competition and everything is in place to make the event a spectacle.

"With a limited budget we managed to put everything in place for one of the biggest marathons to be staged in the country this year," he said.

Some competitors are on their way to Namibia.

"We are expecting to welcome a delegation of 19 people from Malawi today (Thursday) at the airport and then Botswana are also on the road so by Friday, all competitors will be here and they will make their way to Swakopmund," said Mwiya.

The NSC chief added that a team of 30 Namibian marathon runners will represent the country at the competition.

The local athletes were on Thursday travelling from the respective regions to Windhoek and from there, they will drive to Swakopmund.

"We have also opened registration for all the local runners, and every individual who wants to compete in the event should register before the end of Friday," he said.

The marathon was first held in Malawi in 2015 and in Mozambique in 2016.

The AUSC Region Five is the sports arm of the African Union, which aims to use sport as a tool to achieve peace, integration and unity in Africa. Nampa